Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A county lines drug dealer who travelled to Ramsgate to sell heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Cameron Johnson, of Frinton Road, Plaistow, was arrested by Kent Police officers investigating the Reds county drugs line.

The 22-year-old admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25.

Det Con Jonathan Heard said: "The drugs Johnson was ferrying into Thanet would have brought misery to the lives of users and their families.

"We are determined to shut down county lines networks and this sentence shows that prison awaits those bring who class A drugs into Kent."

Johnson's phone was used to send messages to a drug user in Ramsgate on December 30 offering "new whisky and brandy", code words for drugs.

His Vauxhall Insignia was then spotted in the area on Thursday, January 2.

Officers from Kent and the Metropolitan Police carried out a warrant at Johnson's home on January 23.

They found a phone used to send hundreds of messages offering drugs as well as a small quantity of cocaine in his car.