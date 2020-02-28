Search

Advanced search

Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2020

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A county lines drug dealer who travelled to Ramsgate to sell heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Cameron Johnson, of Frinton Road, Plaistow, was arrested by Kent Police officers investigating the Reds county drugs line.

The 22-year-old admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday, February 25.

Det Con Jonathan Heard said: "The drugs Johnson was ferrying into Thanet would have brought misery to the lives of users and their families.

You may also want to watch:

"We are determined to shut down county lines networks and this sentence shows that prison awaits those bring who class A drugs into Kent."

Johnson's phone was used to send messages to a drug user in Ramsgate on December 30 offering "new whisky and brandy", code words for drugs.

His Vauxhall Insignia was then spotted in the area on Thursday, January 2.

Officers from Kent and the Metropolitan Police carried out a warrant at Johnson's home on January 23.

They found a phone used to send hundreds of messages offering drugs as well as a small quantity of cocaine in his car.

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s expecting to make changes for Forest Green Rovers clash

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage and Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Air Ambulance treated 72 critically injured patients in Newham last year

Number of call-outs to the London Air Ambulance in London boroughs in 2019. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24