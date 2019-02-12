Stratford restaurant owned by former footballers closes

A sports-themed restaurant founded by two former Premier League footballers has closed.

Cafe Football in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Isabel Infantes Cafe Football in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Cafe Football, which was set up by Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, opened in Westfield Stratford City in December 2013.

But the restaurant, which would also show live matches in addition to serving football-themed food, has now been shut as the company shifts its focus to its hotel chain.

Winston Zahra, the CEO of GG Hospitality, which runs the restaurant, said: “We can confirm that Cafe Football in Westfield Stratford has closed in line with our strategy of not operating stand alone cafes and focusing on the growth of our hotel business.

“Cafe Football in future will form an integral part of the Hotel Football food and beverage offering.”