Newham commits to charter outlining young people's priorities

Young people during an event at one of the borough’s youth zones - Credit: Newham Council

Newham Council is partnering with the Recorder until March 2022 to celebrate Year of the Young Person - marking the achievements of young people and highlighting the services and support aimed at them.

Newham cabinet members committed the council to a charter which sets out themes that matter most to the borough's young people.

A council spokesperson said the Young People’s Charter is an important part of the Year of the Young Person’s legacy.

It was committed to by cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday, March 8.

The charter has been co-created by young people since last September, when it was first discussed at a meeting of Next Gen Newham, an initiative which allows children and young people to shape the future of the borough.

The 11 principles of the charter come under the headings of change, creativity, relationships, community, health, diversity, keeping us safe, independence, quality, environment and privacy.

The charter aims to encourage people and organisations to be accountable and fulfil their commitment to the borough’s young people, as well as to champion and advocate for children and young people in Newham.

The council spokesperson said it also aims to reinforce the message that this is “everybody’s business” and "demonstrate the council’s commitment to listening to and amplifying the voices of Newham’s young people and supporting and engaging them in a way with which they resonate".

The final Year of the Young Person article will be published next week and will cover the Create and Celebrate Year of the Young Person finale event, which took place on Friday, March 11 at Stratford Youth Zone.

The council spokesperson said: "Year of the Young Person has provided a platform and focal point for everyone to see the brilliance and potential of Newham’s children and young people.

"Stories so far have celebrated their achievements, talents and creativity and have highlighted some of the many initiatives and opportunities in place to help make Newham the best place for them to grow up, thrive and achieve their full potential.

"Articles have also provided an insight into the many opportunities that children and young people have been given to express their views, influence decision-making and achieve change in areas that matter to them."

They added that the council is looking build on the year's "outstanding success" and "continuing its legacy".