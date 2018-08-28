Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 January 2019

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Archant

Trains are being cancelled or disrupted on the c2c network as a result of a broken rail.

Services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness via Upminster are running every half hour, rather than every 15 minutes, as a result of the broken rail on the London-bound line at Southend Central.

Trains on the Fenchurch Street to Southend via Ockendon route are starting and terminating at Pitsea rather than continuing into Essex.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia services until further notice.

c2c has warned disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Boy hit by bus in Plaistow

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google

Hammers fall to new leaders Manchester City

Jane Ross of West Ham scores and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh marks extension with important win at Wrexham

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Peagram inspires Stansted win over Clapton

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Suspected thief arrested and five-inch blade seized during Stratford Station stop and searches

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists