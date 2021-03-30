Published: 12:08 PM March 30, 2021

Landscape gardeners in east London who won a deal to maintain a borough's parks hope to achieve zero “carbon neutrality” in the work in just 12 months.

State of the art electric technology will be used by ground maintenance specialists Idverde - which is based in Marshgate Lane by the Olympic Park - in its ten-year grounds maintenance, sports and bereavement services contract with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

The company aim to save at least 28 tonnes of carbon over the next decade.

“Strict environmental objectives are crucial to this contract,” the company’s organic development director Saul Huxley said. “This type of deal helps reverse climate change.”

Plans include rainwater harvesting to irrigate plant nurseries, green waste composting, e-cargo bikes for park keepers and reducing use of plastics to get official Green Flag status similar to those awarded to public parks in east London.

Horticultural apprentices are also being taken on each year during the 10-year contract, starting their training in the plant nursery.