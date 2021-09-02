Free dips and strips on offer to first 250 customers to new Stratford chicken shop
- Credit: Thunderbird Fried Chicken
A chicken shop is giving away free strips and dips to the first 250 customers who turn up to its opening.
Thunderbird Fried Chicken is due to open at the world food hall on the first floor of Westfield Stratford City today (September 2).
The menu will feature a chicken and bacon ranch burger as well as a vegan barbecue burger.
The eatery has pledged to give free strips and dips to the first 250 people through the doors from midday.
Other dishes include chipuffalo wings, the thunderbun and meltdown tater tots.
There are also freshly fried churros with a choice of dips on the menu.
Thunderbird’s founder, Matt Harris, started out by setting up BBQ Lab, a food truck which he describes as "a hobby that got out of hand".
BBQ Lab first set up shop in Shoreditch, before rebranding as Thunderbird Fried Chicken.