Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford

Published: 3:25 PM July 26, 2021

Thunderbird Fried Chicken is opening an outlet at Westfield. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A fried chicken outlet is opening at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

Thunderbird Fried Chicken will be on the first floor of the world food hall at the retail hub.

On the menu are wings, chicken burgers, strips and dips as well as vegan offerings.

An artist's impression of the outlet. - Credit: Thunderbird Fried Chicken

Chief executive Paul Gilchrist said: "We’re so excited to be opening. As an East London-born brand, this is a big step for us and we can’t wait to share our offering with a new audience."

Founded by Matt Harris, the business has been backed by private equity firm Trispan since January 2019.

The brand bagged first prize at the world’s biggest chicken wing festival - Wing Fest - in 2015 for its chipuffalo wings. It showcased two recipes at this year's event.

There have been a number of signings at Westfield since indoor hospitality reopened, with more than 85 food and drink outlets now at the centre.

Kate Orwin, leasing director UK at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: "We’re excited to be hosting these independent eateries."

The opening date for Thunderbird Fried Chicken at Westfield Stratford City has not yet been announced.