News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Halal butcher's aiming to be 'Harrods of meat industry' opens in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:29 PM October 15, 2021   
ribbon cutting

Cllr Winston Vaughan cuts the ribbon to declare Tariq Halal officially open. - Credit: Alberto Portilla

A halal butcher's and grocery chain with ambitions of becoming the "Harrods of the industry" has opened a store in Stratford.

Tariq Halal welcomed customers through the doors of its Stratford Centre outlet on Wednesday (October 13).

judith akuta

Judith Akuta at the gala opening of Tariq Halal in Stratford. - Credit: Alberto Portilla

Cllr Winston Vaughan, who chairs Newham Council, cut the gold ribbon to open the store and Nollywood actress Judith Akuta attended the gala event.

Founder and chairman Tariq Latif Sheikh said the business had envisioned a Europe-wide chain before Brexit but it is still set to open its first store in Paris.

"The demand for our products has been phenomenal. We aim to be the Harrods of the meat industry and provide everything required by our customers through a one-stop-shop, including groceries from high-end suppliers," he added.

customer served at tariq halal

Tariq Halal plans to expand onto the continent. - Credit: Alberto Portilla

Paul Harrison from Tropical Sun Foods, which is supplying the store, said: "We are delighted to be a part of today’s grand opening of Tariq Halal’s state-of-the-art butcher shop."

You may also want to watch:

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Missing People

Update: Girl, 14, missing from East Ham found

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Gun crime

Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The front of Tariq Halal Meats butcher store in Stratford Shopping Centre

Retail

'Hi-tech AI' butcher's shop opening in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon