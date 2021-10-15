Halal butcher's aiming to be 'Harrods of meat industry' opens in Stratford

Published: 3:29 PM October 15, 2021

A halal butcher's and grocery chain with ambitions of becoming the "Harrods of the industry" has opened a store in Stratford.

Tariq Halal welcomed customers through the doors of its Stratford Centre outlet on Wednesday (October 13).

Judith Akuta at the gala opening of Tariq Halal in Stratford. - Credit: Alberto Portilla

Cllr Winston Vaughan, who chairs Newham Council, cut the gold ribbon to open the store and Nollywood actress Judith Akuta attended the gala event.

Founder and chairman Tariq Latif Sheikh said the business had envisioned a Europe-wide chain before Brexit but it is still set to open its first store in Paris.

"The demand for our products has been phenomenal. We aim to be the Harrods of the meat industry and provide everything required by our customers through a one-stop-shop, including groceries from high-end suppliers," he added.

Tariq Halal plans to expand onto the continent. - Credit: Alberto Portilla

Paul Harrison from Tropical Sun Foods, which is supplying the store, said: "We are delighted to be a part of today’s grand opening of Tariq Halal’s state-of-the-art butcher shop."