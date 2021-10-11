'Hi-tech AI' butcher's shop opening in Stratford
- Credit: Tariq Halal
A “next-generation” butcher's store using AI technology is opening in Stratford.
Tariq Halal Meats will launch what it claims is the UK’s largest butcher's in an indoor mall - with two floors spread across 3900 sq. ft - at the Stratford Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 13.
The leading Halal butcher brand says its data-driven AI technology will provide customers with a tailored shopping experience.
Tariq Halal partner Shukur Ali said: “We’ve invested £250,000 in importing cutting-edge equipment from tech-savvy countries like Japan, Taiwan and China in order to provide an unparalleled shopping experience.”
The new store will do away with waiting in queues by replacing barcode-scanning with "touch technology" and e-shelf labelling.
Hi-tech scales, terminals, self-serve kiosks and click-and-collect services will allow customers the time to shop at their own leisure, Tariq Halal said.
Shukur said: “This data-driven AI store will be utilising the latest technology to help win back the trust of our regular supermarket meat shoppers."
