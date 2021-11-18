Campaign aims to reward pledges of kindness
- Credit: PA
A kind gesture could see you win a gift or experience worth up to £100 in a new initiative aimed at uniting the community.
The Stratford Together campaign has been launched by the Stratford Original business improvement district, with anyone who makes a pledge of kindness before December 6 in with a chance of winning a prize from one of the area's independent businesses or cultural venues.
These pledges could include cooking dinner for a neighbour, supporting a school fundraising appeal or even just taking more time for yourself. Ten winners will be chosen at random.
Effie Kostopoulou, Stratford Original's placemaking manager, said: "We have seen messages of hope and compassion shared via online social networks and in public spaces since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
"In these difficult times, here in Stratford, we want to play our part in boosting positivity and a sense of togetherness."
Marketing coordinator Candace Gerlach added: "Having local businesses support this campaign is a credit to our business community and the collaborative nature of the work we do."
To make a pledge, visit stratfordoriginal.com/makeapledge
Most Read
- 1 'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate
- 2 Newham man convicted for plot to smuggle Albanian migrants into UK on boat
- 3 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
- 4 Covid cases rise at Barts Health hospitals
- 5 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
- 6 Princess Anne meets east London projects during Stratford tour
- 7 Death of pensioner 'in part due to assault', inquest hears
- 8 Jobless engineering student launches successful brownie business
- 9 O's boss Jackett confident squad will continue to improve ahead of Sutton clash
- 10 New sentence date for man who sexually assaulted young girl