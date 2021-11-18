News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Campaign aims to reward pledges of kindness

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 10:37 AM November 18, 2021
A person chopping raw vegetables on a chopping board.

A pledge of kindness could include cooking dinner for a neighbour. - Credit: PA

A kind gesture could see you win a gift or experience worth up to £100 in a new initiative aimed at uniting the community.

The Stratford Together campaign has been launched by the Stratford Original business improvement district, with anyone who makes a pledge of kindness before December 6 in with a chance of winning a prize from one of the area's independent businesses or cultural venues. 

These pledges could include cooking dinner for a neighbour, supporting a school fundraising appeal or even just taking more time for yourself. Ten winners will be chosen at random.

Effie Kostopoulou, Stratford Original's placemaking manager, said: "We have seen messages of hope and compassion shared via online social networks and in public spaces since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

"In these difficult times, here in Stratford, we want to play our part in boosting positivity and a sense of togetherness."

Marketing coordinator Candace Gerlach added: "Having local businesses support this campaign is a credit to our business community and the collaborative nature of the work we do."

To make a pledge, visit stratfordoriginal.com/makeapledge

Stratford News

