Shop local: Stratford food hall goes online ahead of store opening

Published: 7:00 AM December 15, 2020

Food lovers Scott and Matt are the brains behind Stratford Grocer & Co. - Credit: Stratford Grocer and Co

There's one week to go to support local businesses in the lead-up to Christmas.

Shopping locally and trading locally are really very important to keep our the area active, and to preserve and support as many of our local businesses and the jobs which they provide as possible.

And the Recorder is urging everyone to do their bit to support Newham businesses either by visiting their shops or their websites.

A pair of food lovers have launched a delivery service ahead of the grand opening of their new business.

Partners Scott Winston and Matthew Bunch are gearing up to welcome customers to Stratford Grocer & Co as part of The Gantry Hotel in Celebration Road, Stratford, in 2021.

Shop Local - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But until then the Stratford Grocer & Co website, developed as a response to the Covid-19 restrictions, is offering customers artisanal produce delivered direct to their doors throughout the festive period.

Scott said: "It is a great opportunity for us to reach a new audience in a new space, and we’re confident that Stratford Grocer & Co will be a hit with residents and workers, as well as serve as a destination for curious food folk from further afield.”

The food hall's permanent space is due to open on the ground floor of The Gantry which is a new hotel set to open in the spring. It features 291 rooms, restaurants, bars and a rooftop venue.

Scott is a former food buyer at Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and Harrods while Matthew used to work at artisan cheesemonger Paxton & Whitfield. The duo started The Camden Grocer based at Camden Market.

Stratford Grocer & Co is offering a range of hampers for entertaining at home or gifts for friends and family. The baskets of goodies include classic Christmas staples.

Matt said: “Building on our experience of the last few years and our proud reputation for delivering unique and engaging food retail concepts, we’re incredibly excited to have the opportunity to bring the spirit of The Camden Grocer to Stratford."

The Food Hall and café, which has a capacity of 200, will boast fresh fruit and vegetables as well as meat from London based butchers.

An array of deli products will sit alongside premium British cheese, charcuterie, groceries, baked goods, fine wines, beers and spirits.

Additionally, an independent plant expert and in-house artisan coffee roaster will be on the ground floor.

Scott and Matthew expect that with their British artisanal offering and events space, Stratford Grocer & Co will make a mark on the luxury retail sector and hospitality industry.