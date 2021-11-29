News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Newham residents urged to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:35 PM November 29, 2021
Newham Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council has told residents to back Small Business Saturday - Credit: Archant

Newham residents have been urged to shop local as the borough marks Small Business Saturday.

More than 50 of the borough's businesses have signed up to the event, on December 4, which takes place nationwide to support small enterprises.

Councillor Gen Kitchen, deputy cabinet member for community wealth building and inclusive economy, said: “The council recognises the critical importance of small businesses. Small Business Saturday is a brilliant way to focus on these fantastic small businesses and enterprises that are the beating heart of Newham’s economy.

“I’d urge everyone in Newham to do all their shopping locally on December 4 and also for businesses to sign up to the small business finder to market and list themselves to spread the word about their fantastic goods and services.

"Spending money locally in our borough is a key value of our community wealth building principles.”

Amongst the support offered to businesses that take part includes one-to-one mentoring and online training workshops.


Most Read

  1. 1 Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures
  2. 2 East London man charged with six terrorism offences
  3. 3 'Extremely violent' Forest Gate robbery filmed by onlookers
  1. 4 We need to put the ball in the net says Rice after West Ham defeat at City
  2. 5 'We have been failed': Newham families face eviction by council
  3. 6 Burglar posing as police officer 'preyed upon the elderly'
  4. 7 Multi-vehicle collision in Canning Town leads to one driver being cut free
  5. 8 Westfield bar's licence under threat after girl raped
  6. 9 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  7. 10 Planned travel disruptions in east and central north London this week
Retail
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ushers and support staff at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Hollybush Hill are being balloted.

Newham Council

Man sentenced for illegal subletting of council home

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
David Hall was jailed after admitting conspiracy to produce cannabis

Beckton man jailed for role in drugs gang after £2m cannabis plants seizure

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
This man may have information related to an indecent exposure on the Central line, according to the British Transport Police

London Live

Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Canning Town flyover traffic collision

London Live

Collision causes traffic delays on A13 near Canning Town

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon