Newham residents urged to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Newham residents have been urged to shop local as the borough marks Small Business Saturday.

More than 50 of the borough's businesses have signed up to the event, on December 4, which takes place nationwide to support small enterprises.

Councillor Gen Kitchen, deputy cabinet member for community wealth building and inclusive economy, said: “The council recognises the critical importance of small businesses. Small Business Saturday is a brilliant way to focus on these fantastic small businesses and enterprises that are the beating heart of Newham’s economy.

“I’d urge everyone in Newham to do all their shopping locally on December 4 and also for businesses to sign up to the small business finder to market and list themselves to spread the word about their fantastic goods and services.

"Spending money locally in our borough is a key value of our community wealth building principles.”

Amongst the support offered to businesses that take part includes one-to-one mentoring and online training workshops.



