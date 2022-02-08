A new Post Office counter is set to open at Royal Docks Pharmacy - Credit: Gregg Brown

Silvertown Post Office is set to move to a nearby chemist next month.

An announcement today - February 8 - said the post office will re-open at Royal Docks Pharmacy on March 22 at 1pm.

The new branch is around 1.3km from the former site, and will offer customers 49 hours of service each week.

A Post Office counter will run alongside the retail counter of the pharmacy, according to the national post operator.

The new premises have a wide door with level access to the Post Office, a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

Counter opening hours will be from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday; closed on Saturdays and available from 10am-2pm on Sundays.

A spokesperson for Post Office said customers are welcome to give feedback until March 9 online at postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 149002.

The address for the new branch is Royal Docks Pharmacy, 14 Royal Crest Avenue, E16 2TQ.