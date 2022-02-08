News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Silvertown Post Office set to re-open at nearby chemist

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:33 PM February 8, 2022
Post Office logo Picturre: GREGG BROWN

A new Post Office counter is set to open at Royal Docks Pharmacy - Credit: Gregg Brown

Silvertown Post Office is set to move to a nearby chemist next month.

An announcement today - February 8 - said the post office will re-open at  Royal Docks Pharmacy on March 22 at 1pm.

The new branch is around 1.3km from the former site, and will offer customers 49 hours of service each week.

A Post Office counter will run alongside the retail counter of the pharmacy, according to the national post operator.

The new premises have a wide door with level access to the Post Office, a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

Counter opening hours will be from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday; closed on Saturdays and available from 10am-2pm on Sundays.

A spokesperson for Post Office said customers are welcome to give feedback until March 9 online at postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 149002.

The address for the new branch is Royal Docks Pharmacy, 14 Royal Crest Avenue, E16 2TQ.

London Live News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Lazar Valentin, 21, of Hockley Avenue in East Ham, admitted to murdering Maria Rawlings in Ilford

London Live News

'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Anouar Sabbar of Borough, Haydn Nurden of Dagenham and Linden Crick of Ilford

London Live News

Jailed in January: East London offenders locked up last month

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to Stansfeld Road, Beckton, in Newham, where part of the roof of a disused building was alight.

London Live News

'Keep your windows closed' warns Brigade after derelict building blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Bollards have been placed in a street in Cowley near Oxford, to create a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Maryland and Forest Gate LTNs to be permanent despite opposition

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon