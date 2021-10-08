News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New building supplies store to open in Canning Town

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:03 PM October 8, 2021   
Selco Builders Warehouse

Selco Builders Warehouse is opening its 71st UK branch in Canning Town - Credit: Selco

A building materials supplier is set to open a new store in Canning Town.

Selco Builders Warehouse has announced it will open its 71st UK branch on Europa Trade Park in Cody Road later this month.

David Burke, who will be branch manager, said: “We are excited to be opening another new branch in London and further strengthen our offering to tradespeople in the capital.

“We are delighted to be aiding the post-Covid economic recovery by creating jobs in and around Canning Town."

To celebrate the opening, charities and community groups in the area have the chance to win £1,000 by applying to the Selco Stars scheme.

Selco will also donate £2,000 to charity partner Global’s Make Some Noise, which backs smaller charities supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable community groups.

It will be the second Selco branch in Newham after a Beckton store opened in 2017 and is expected to create 30 jobs.

Newham News

