Much-loved Newham businesses that have shut up shop in last decade

Published: 6:08 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 6:28 PM July 2, 2021

With fashion retailer Gap and bank Santander announcing the closure of east London locations this week, we look back at some of the much-loved businesses that have shut up shop in Newham over the past decades.

W Phillips & Co

West Ham jeweller W Phillips & Co announced it would close in 2015 after more than a century in the community.

The store had offered custom wedding rings, pendants and secondhand jewellery from its base at 40-42 High Street North since 1908.

The shop was established by the Phillips family, who ran it for three generations before its last owner David Stanton took over in 1978.

Mr Stanton's son Elliot, who had worked at the shop since 1993, said ahead of the closure: “A lot of people are sad to see it go – we’ve had a lot of people coming in quite upset.

“It’s kind of a landmark – it’s always been the same since the war."

Robins Pie and Mash

June Robins and staff outside the Robins Pie and Mash store in Wanstead High Street - Credit: Archant

For decades it was a permanent fixture on East Ham’s High Street, but Robins Pie and Mash closed its doors there in 2011.

The family-run business was owned by June Robins, who had run the shop at 105 High Street North, for 48 years.

At the time, Mrs Robins said she was sad at its closure but felt there wasn’t enough demand for the traditional East End food, which was its speciality.

There are now Robins Pie and Mash restaurants in Wanstead, Basildon, Southend, Chingford and Romford.

Nationwide Building Society East Ham

Tears flowed when the Nationwide Building Society branch in East Ham's Barking Road closed in 2011.

Dave and Tish Bassett and their team had served the community for 44 years - with many customers considered more like extended family.

Speaking on closing day, Tish, 62, said: “We want to thank all our customers and yes, plenty of tears were shed. It was like a big family for all of us."

Forever 21

Big chains have also shut up shop in Newham in recent years, with trendy fashion retailer Forever 21 among them.

The US company closed its Westfield Stratford store in 2016.

Decathlon

Last year, sporting goods chain Decathlon closed its Beckton branch in Gallions Reach Shopping Park.

The store had opened a little over two years earlier in November 2017.