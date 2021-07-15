Plans to turn Forest Gate corner shop into cafe

Published: 12:33 PM July 15, 2021

Plans have been submitted to turn a Forest Gate corner shop into a café.

A planning application for 91 Upton Lane, located at the corner of Grosvenor Road, proposes changing an existing shop from retail to restaurant use and a vacant office at the rear of the site to café use.

The proposal includes external alterations to existing facades and creating a new shopfront for the café.

According to the planning statement by Altmore Architecture, the café would offer “healthy food to promote healthy eating and living” as the site is adjacent to St Angela's Ursuline School.

“This proposal values the vision for the area and its regeneration and supports the need for sustainable economic development in the area, providing for the needs of the growing population in the area,” the statement reads.

It adds that the proposed shopfront alterations would not detract from the character or visual amenity of the surroundings.