Plans to turn Forest Gate corner shop into cafe
- Credit: Google
Plans have been submitted to turn a Forest Gate corner shop into a café.
A planning application for 91 Upton Lane, located at the corner of Grosvenor Road, proposes changing an existing shop from retail to restaurant use and a vacant office at the rear of the site to café use.
The proposal includes external alterations to existing facades and creating a new shopfront for the café.
According to the planning statement by Altmore Architecture, the café would offer “healthy food to promote healthy eating and living” as the site is adjacent to St Angela's Ursuline School.
“This proposal values the vision for the area and its regeneration and supports the need for sustainable economic development in the area, providing for the needs of the growing population in the area,” the statement reads.
You may also want to watch:
It adds that the proposed shopfront alterations would not detract from the character or visual amenity of the surroundings.
Most Read
- 1 Woman rushed to hospital after Forest Gate crash
- 2 Man charged with drink driving after Beckton flyover crash
- 3 Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists
- 4 NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit
- 5 Plans to turn Forest Gate corner shop into cafe
- 6 Newham GP surgeries limit migrants' access to Covid-19 jabs, survey finds
- 7 How did your MP vote on cutting foreign aid?
- 8 West Ham Park committee: 'Our history spans over 400 years'
- 9 Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire
- 10 Renewed appeal after man left with 'life-changing' injuries in East Ham attack