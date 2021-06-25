Newham site managers scoop regional awards in UK-wide competition
- Credit: Tim Pestridge
Three site managers in Newham have scooped regional awards in a national competition.
Paul Mills, Richard Brittain and Kieran Quinn have been recognised in the National House Building Council (NHBC) competition Pride in the Job awards.
Mr Mills, of Stratford-based Vistry Partnerships, is responsible for the Brunel Street Works in Canning Town where 975 homes are being built.
There were 10,000 entrants in the competition, with 450 regional winners who will go on to compete for the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards. The national winners will be announced in January.
Ray Toft, managing director at Vistry Partnerships London, said: "Throughout his career with us, Paul has continually proved himself to be an excellent project lead."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Brittain of Bellway won for Beckton Parkside while Mr Quinn was recognised for his site in Chobham Manor.
NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: "Congratulations to all the winners."
Most Read
- 1 £10k reward offered one year after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson
- 2 'Dangerous and predatory' Newham man found guilty of child sex assault
- 3 The Boleyn Tavern welcomes back punters after £1.5m restoration
- 4 Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters
- 5 Seven charged after police crackdown on alleged county lines
- 6 Beckton state school outshines top independents in Mandarin competition
- 7 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
- 8 RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash makes Covid-19 jabs call at London Stadium pop-up clinic
- 9 Leyton Orient sign forward Paul Smyth
- 10 Newham records highest number of applicants to EU settlement scheme