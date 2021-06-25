Newham site managers scoop regional awards in UK-wide competition

Published: 4:16 PM June 25, 2021

Paul Mills is one of three site managers working on projects in Newham to have scooped an award. - Credit: Tim Pestridge

Three site managers in Newham have scooped regional awards in a national competition.

Paul Mills, Richard Brittain and Kieran Quinn have been recognised in the National House Building Council (NHBC) competition Pride in the Job awards.

Mr Mills, of Stratford-based Vistry Partnerships, is responsible for the Brunel Street Works in Canning Town where 975 homes are being built.

There were 10,000 entrants in the competition, with 450 regional winners who will go on to compete for the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards. The national winners will be announced in January.

Ray Toft, managing director at Vistry Partnerships London, said: "Throughout his career with us, Paul has continually proved himself to be an excellent project lead."

Mr Brittain of Bellway won for Beckton Parkside while Mr Quinn was recognised for his site in Chobham Manor.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: "Congratulations to all the winners."