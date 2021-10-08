Newham Business Awards back to showcase borough's 'dynamism'

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021

Newham Business Awards are back. Pictured here 2019's best innovation and e-business winners PureJewels by Bhanji Gokaldas and Sons. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

An awards ceremony celebrating businesses is returning after it was halted by Covid-19 last year.

Newham Business Awards has more categories than ever before with 14 in total, including businessperson of the year, green business as well as Covid response and resilience.

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson. - Credit: Ken Mears

Lloyd Johnson, chairman of Newham Chamber of Commerce, said: "Covid has been very tough on the people and businesses of Newham, but we know there are positive and inspiring stories that deserve to be told.

"This is what these awards are about. Showcasing the dynamism, the entrepreneurialism and the opportunity in this borough.

Frank Bruno at the Newham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in 2019. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

"Whatever your sector or your size, we want to hear your story and we’re sure they’ll be a category that suits your business – apply now!"

The awards deadline has been extended to 5.30pm on October 15, with free entry available online at newhamchamber.com/awards2021

A gala awards dinner is to be held at Old Town Hall, Stratford on November 18. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

You may also want to watch:

Businesses need to either be based in Newham or have carried out significant business in the borough.

A gala awards dinner is due to take place on November 18 from 6.30pm at the Old Town Hall, Stratford.