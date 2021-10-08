News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Newham Business Awards back to showcase borough's 'dynamism'

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
Best innovation and e-business winners PureJewels by Bhanji Gokaldas and Sons. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

Newham Business Awards are back. Pictured here 2019's best innovation and e-business winners PureJewels by Bhanji Gokaldas and Sons. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

An awards ceremony celebrating businesses is returning after it was halted by Covid-19 last year.

Newham Business Awards has more categories than ever before with 14 in total, including businessperson of the year, green business as well as Covid response and resilience.

The Newham Business Awards 2018. Newham Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lloyd Johnson.

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson. - Credit: Ken Mears

Lloyd Johnson, chairman of Newham Chamber of Commerce, said: "Covid has been very tough on the people and businesses of Newham, but we know there are positive and inspiring stories that deserve to be told.

"This is what these awards are about. Showcasing the dynamism, the entrepreneurialism and the opportunity in this borough.

Frank Bruno at the Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

Frank Bruno at the Newham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in 2019. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

"Whatever your sector or your size, we want to hear your story and we’re sure they’ll be a category that suits your business – apply now!"

The awards deadline has been extended to 5.30pm on October 15, with free entry available online at newhamchamber.com/awards2021

Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

A gala awards dinner is to be held at Old Town Hall, Stratford on November 18. - Credit: Ilyas Ayub

You may also want to watch:

Businesses need to either be based in Newham or have carried out significant business in the borough.

A gala awards dinner is due to take place on November 18 from 6.30pm at the Old Town Hall, Stratford.

Most Read

  1. 1 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
  2. 2 Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping
  3. 3 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
  1. 4 Barrow have a real 'identity' insists O's assistant Joe Gallen
  2. 5 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
  3. 6 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  4. 7 Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens
  5. 8 Numbers receiving winter fuel payments fall across east London
  6. 9 Orient duo Sotiriou and Kyprianou turn down international duty
  7. 10 Charities hosting free festival in Canning Town to mark World Homeless Day
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford

Westfield Stratford City

Year's supply of trainers up for grabs with JD Sports opening in Stratford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Artem Kuts of Isle of Dogs and Oliver Mark of Stratford were jailed.

Gun crime

Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston to appear at MCM Comic Con

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
vigil

Women's Safety

Newham vigils hear demands for violence towards women to stop

Jon King

Author Picture Icon