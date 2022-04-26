Launch of awards celebrating Newham businesses

This year's Newham Business Awards launched at the Good Hotel in Royal Docks - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

This year's Newham Business Awards have launched.

An event on April 19 saw businesses and representatives from Newham Chamber of Commerce gather at the Good Hotel in the Royal Docks.

It is the sixth year of the awards, which celebrate the borough's businesses.

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson said: “I am expecting it to be bigger and better than ever.

"They offer a great opportunity for local businesses to gain publicity, raise their profile and win new customers.

"We have a fantastic range of businesses in and around Newham – so much talent, so much innovation, so much entrepreneurialism.

"The awards have captured the best of that and I’m expecting more top quality entries this year.”

Winners will be announced at an Old Town Hall, Stratford gala dinner on October 13.

There are a number of categories which are all free to enter, including business person of the year and green business of the year.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on August 31. For more information, visit newhamchamber.com/awards2022.