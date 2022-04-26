Launch of awards celebrating Newham businesses
- Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography
This year's Newham Business Awards have launched.
An event on April 19 saw businesses and representatives from Newham Chamber of Commerce gather at the Good Hotel in the Royal Docks.
It is the sixth year of the awards, which celebrate the borough's businesses.
Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson said: “I am expecting it to be bigger and better than ever.
"They offer a great opportunity for local businesses to gain publicity, raise their profile and win new customers.
"We have a fantastic range of businesses in and around Newham – so much talent, so much innovation, so much entrepreneurialism.
"The awards have captured the best of that and I’m expecting more top quality entries this year.”
Most Read
- 1 Two car collision causes damage in Canning Town
- 2 Pioneering ex-headteacher featured on reimagined Tube map
- 3 Smoke alarm saves seven from flat fire in Manor Park
- 4 Police name man stabbed to death after attacker forced entry into his home
- 5 Homes under the Planner: 30-day round-up for Newham
- 6 Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica
- 7 Update: Mosque attack 'not racially motivated', police believe
- 8 Victim stabbed to death in own home in ‘brutal, targeted’ attack
- 9 Police launch probe after man found stabbed to death in Plaistow
- 10 Have you seen missing man Asif?
Winners will be announced at an Old Town Hall, Stratford gala dinner on October 13.
There are a number of categories which are all free to enter, including business person of the year and green business of the year.
The deadline for entries is 5pm on August 31. For more information, visit newhamchamber.com/awards2022.