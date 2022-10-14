Businesses celebrated at awards ceremony

Winners of accolades at the Newham Business Awards 2022 gather on stage - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

Businesses across Newham were recognised at an awards ceremony in Stratford.

Newham Chamber of Commerce held the Newham Business Awards, supported by the Recorder, at Old Town Hall last night (October 13).

There were 14 awards dished out during proceedings, ranging from customer service and Covid response and resilience to civic and community engagement and e-business of the year.

The evening's big winner was Tinique Hay, whose business Hay Events won business of the year.

The West Ham resident was also awarded the young entrepreneur of the year accolade.

She said: "I was completely taken aback by it - I never thought I would get two awards."

Award-winner Tinique Hay, owner of Hay Events, speaks to the audience - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

Tinique officially launched the business in February 2020 and said moving to virtual events helped her through Covid.

"I didn't want a global pandemic to stop me in my stride and stop me from pursuing what I really wanted to do."

It was always her goal to become an entrepreneur, she revealed, and she initially dreamt of owning her own Caribbean restaurant.

Joy for Stratford Original Business Improvement District, which won the Covid response and resilience accolade - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

Other inspirations include BBC TV show The Apprentice.

On being named business of the year, she said: "It means everything. For me, it means that I've been seen and heard. It means I am able to elevate my visibility and credibility for the work that I've been doing."

The solo entrepreneur won £1,000 and said she plans to invest the money towards employing another member of staff and growing the business.

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson prepares to present a prize for business of the year - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

London School of Academics managing director Sheila Singh won business person of the year and the school also took home the corporate social responsibility award.

Sheila said: "I feel really good because I didn't realise how much the work I did actually benefitted people."

Her advice to start-up businesses was "follow your dreams".

Sheila Singh from London School of Academics is presented with the corporate social responsibility award - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

"If you choose the right path and you believe in yourself, you can conquer anything."

It was the sixth year of the Newham Business Awards and Chris Abell, who was on the judging panel and is head of property and local affairs at Tate and Lyle, hailed the scheme.

He said: "This is always a fantastic event and Newham is a fantastic place to do business.

"This event underlines the vitality, the entrepreneurialism, the variety, the excitement and opportunity within the borough and it's great to come out and celebrate it."

John Ratomski from Irons Supporting Foodbanks, which won the civic and community engagement award - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

The evening, which was attended by dignitaries such as East Ham MP Sir Stephen Timms, also included a speech from Josephine Fairley, the co-founder of Green and Black's chocolate company.

Full list of winners:

Business of the year - Hay Events

Business person of the year - Sheila Singh, London School of Academics

Young entrepreneur of the year - Tinique Hay, Hay Events

Business growth - IC Training Centre

Civic and community engagement - Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Best innovation in business - Eagle London Agency

Corporate social responsibility - London School of Academics

E-business of the year - Promo2u

Covid response and resilience - Stratford Original Business Improvement District

Positive mental health and wellbeing - IC Training Centre

Sole/micro trader of the year - Date Sultan

Customer service - Contemporary Home Designs

Staff training and development - Good Hotel London

Green business of the year - Aardra Systems