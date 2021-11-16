News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Jobless engineering student launches successful brownie business

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:54 PM November 16, 2021
Hashim Mastan with brownies in Canary Wharf

Hashim Mastan founded Hashblondies after losing his job during the pandemic - Credit: Hashim Mastan

A Manor Park engineering student who lost his job during the pandemic has becoming a baking sensation by handing out brownies in Canary Wharf.

Hashim Mastan, 26, had been working at a bakery to support his masters degree in advanced mechanical engineering at Imperial College London.

When the pandemic hit that job was lost, prompting Hashim to launch his own business last September.

To give his all to Hashblondies, Hashim put his studies on hold - and hasn't looked back.

hashblondies brownies

Hashblondies ships fresh brownies across the UK - Credit: Hashim Mastan

He told this paper: "I honestly think it is the single best decision I've ever made in my life.

"It combined problem-solving from engineering with my creative side, and by joining the two together Hashblondies was born.

"I've built up a loyal following of customers, and am so pleased I stuck with it and pushed on, week after week."

Hashim Mastan

Hashim is studying advanced mechanical engineering at Imperial College London - Credit: Hashim Mastan

The Newham baker believes he has now sold at least 10,000 brownies, and regularly treats would-be customers to free samples in east London.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate
  2. 2 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
  3. 3 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
  1. 4 Nightingale Hospital was 'like home insurance' for London, says health boss
  2. 5 A dog-lovers dream coming to the Royal Docks this weekend
  3. 6 Sadler's Wells theatre planned for Olympic Park
  4. 7 Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi 
  5. 8 West Ham looking to continue good form at Wolves after break
  6. 9 Where to ice skate in London this winter
  7. 10 Justin Bieber announces London dates in expanded Justice tour

"I try and get flavours which people can't buy anywhere else," he said.

His unusual bakes include a marshmallow and salted caramel "brownie eggs-plosion" which looks just like an egg sandwich, and a "red velvet kinderella cookie bar" containing natural vanilla bean paste.

hashblondies brownies

The Newham baker creates unusual brownies including his "brownie eggs-plosion" - Credit: Hashim Mastan

Hashim will be at South Quay Footbridge tomorrow (November 17) handing out free samples of his brownies.


London Live
Coronavirus
Newham News
Canary Wharf News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Food and Drink

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 15-07-2021 of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen a

Motorsport

Formula One race reportedly planned for Royal Docks

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tower Hamlets murder charges

London Live

Three charged with murder of Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of an e-scooter

London Live

Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon