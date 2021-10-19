Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches
- Credit: PA
A vegan restaurant chain backed by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to open two branches in east London by the end of this year.
Neat Burger, which was founded in 2019 and offers a plant-based fast food menu, is due to welcome customers to its Canary Wharf site next month, and to Westfield Stratford City in December.
The chain currently has five branches in the capital, including Camden and Finsbury Park, and confirmed the impending opening of the new restaurants as part of a larger-scale London-wide expansion.
Mercedes driver Hamilton, who became vegan himself in 2017, said the response to the culinary venture had been "incredible".
He added: “We created Neat Burger to make plant-based eating more accessible to everyone, whether you eat plant-based all the time or just want to add it to your diet every now and again."