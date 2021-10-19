Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches

Published: 8:30 PM October 19, 2021

Lewis Hamilton is one of the backers of Neat Burger, which is opening branches in Canary Wharf and Westfield Stratford City. - Credit: PA

A vegan restaurant chain backed by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to open two branches in east London by the end of this year.

Neat Burger, which was founded in 2019 and offers a plant-based fast food menu, is due to welcome customers to its Canary Wharf site next month, and to Westfield Stratford City in December.

Some of Neat Burger's offerings. - Credit: Richard Fairclough

The chain currently has five branches in the capital, including Camden and Finsbury Park, and confirmed the impending opening of the new restaurants as part of a larger-scale London-wide expansion.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who became vegan himself in 2017, said the response to the culinary venture had been "incredible".

He added: “We created Neat Burger to make plant-based eating more accessible to everyone, whether you eat plant-based all the time or just want to add it to your diet every now and again."