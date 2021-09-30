News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham

Jon King

Published: 1:21 PM September 30, 2021   
mother hubbards

Mother Hubbard's is opening its first London chippie in East Ham tomorrow (October 1). - Credit: Mother Hubbard's London

A fish and chip shop chain is opening its first London restaurant in Newham.

Mother Hubbard's is to welcome customers through the doors of its new branch in Barking Road, East Ham, from 11am tomorrow (October 1).

And for the first 1,000 people through the takeaway's door, a portion of fish and chips will cost the grand sum of 45p, with terms and conditions applying.

The price harks back to 1972 when Mother Hubbard's first chippie was opened in Bradford by Coronation Street favourites Stan and Hilda Ogden.

A spokesperson for the company said: "At Mother Hubbard's we are passionate about great tasting food. We only use the finest Icelandic haddock and British potatoes to produce the crispiest fresh fish and golden chips."

interior

The restaurant can seat 36 diners and is owned and staffed by people from Newham, the company has said. - Credit: Mother Hubbard's London

The East Ham's restaurant, which seats 36 diners, is owned and staffed by people from Newham, according to the company.

It has also committed to using suppliers from the area.

The spokesperson added that Newham's latest chippie expects a "huge" turnout as Mother Hubbard's finally arrives in London.

