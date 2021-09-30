Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
- Credit: Mother Hubbard's London
A fish and chip shop chain is opening its first London restaurant in Newham.
Mother Hubbard's is to welcome customers through the doors of its new branch in Barking Road, East Ham, from 11am tomorrow (October 1).
And for the first 1,000 people through the takeaway's door, a portion of fish and chips will cost the grand sum of 45p, with terms and conditions applying.
The price harks back to 1972 when Mother Hubbard's first chippie was opened in Bradford by Coronation Street favourites Stan and Hilda Ogden.
A spokesperson for the company said: "At Mother Hubbard's we are passionate about great tasting food. We only use the finest Icelandic haddock and British potatoes to produce the crispiest fresh fish and golden chips."
You may also want to watch:
The East Ham's restaurant, which seats 36 diners, is owned and staffed by people from Newham, according to the company.
It has also committed to using suppliers from the area.
Most Read
- 1 TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station
- 2 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
- 3 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
- 4 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
- 5 Man led to safety as fire destroys first floor of house in Canning Town
- 6 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
- 7 Martin Peters laid to rest at West Ham's London Stadium
- 8 Tate & Lyle Sugars launches £25k fund to support communities hit by Covid-19
- 9 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
- 10 West Ham unveil Moore, Hurst and Peters statue at London Stadium
The spokesperson added that Newham's latest chippie expects a "huge" turnout as Mother Hubbard's finally arrives in London.