Lewis Hamilton-backed vegan burger joint to open in Stratford

Published: 11:37 AM May 14, 2021

A plant-based fast food burger joint backed by Lewis Hamilton is coming to Westfield Stratford City. Pictured here celebrating victory after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. - Credit: PA

A plant-based fast food burger joint backed by Lewis Hamilton is coming to Stratford.

Neat Burger, which describes its vegan offer as "ethical, sustainable and delicious", is opening at Westfield Stratford City.

The Formula 1 star has invested in the chain, which opened its first outlet in central London in 2019.

Unibail-Rodamco Westfield (URW) - which operates the retail hub - announced Neat Burger's arrival along with a host of new retailer signings on Thursday, May 13.

Turkish restaurant and cocktail bar Lokma will open on The Street this summer with an outdoor Shisha terrace.

Westfield's food courts will also see Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant Honi Poke and North Fish Restaurant open alongside Neat Burger this summer.

Vintage clothing company Beyond Retro is also due to hold a five-week garage sale from May 20 to June 27.

A second Covid-19 vaccination centre is also set to launch at the hub.

Kate Orwin, Westfield's UK and Italy leasing director, said: "We look forward to welcoming over a dozen new brands in the coming months."