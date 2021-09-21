News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Last chance for young entrepreneurs to apply for Newham incubator programme

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:55 AM September 21, 2021   
Young entrepreneurs based in Newham have been invited to apply for a programme to kickstart their business careers.

The Expressway Youth Incubator Programme offers 18 young people free workplace space, mentoring and business growth sessions for six months at the Expressway Business Centre at Royal Docks. 

The programme, which will start in October, is open to Newham residents aged 18 to 30 and the deadline for applications is this Thursday (September 23).

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “This incubator programme aims to support talented entrepreneurial Newham young people who have an idea and a passion and just need some support and guidance to make it happen." 

Successful applicants will be paired with an established entrepreneur within the building, who can help them progress their business idea, whether it’s developing a prototype, raising money against a business plan or launching a social enterprise. 

Contact ournewhamwork.engagementteam@newham.gov.uk or call 020 3373 1101 for more information.

Newham News

