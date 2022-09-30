News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kebab chain to open restaurant in Beckton

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:01 AM September 30, 2022
German Doner Kebab is opening a Beckton branch

German Doner Kebab is opening a Beckton branch - Credit: German Doner Kebab

A kebab chain is coming to Beckton.

German Doner Kebab has announced it is opening a new restaurant at Gallions Reach Shopping Park in October.

There will be around 40 new jobs created as a result, a spokesperson said.

The global chain has more than 100 restaurants across the country.

Daniel Bunce, German Doner Kebab's global chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Beckton.

“We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The brand said it offers a "premium" dining experience with Middle Eastern street food and "modern, contemporary formats" on offer.

Food and Drink
Newham News

