Almost 2,000 express interest in jobs at MSG Sphere

Published: 12:04 PM February 12, 2021

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere where almost 2,000 people have expressed an interest in working. - Credit: MSG

Almost 2,000 people have registered an interest in working at an entertainment hub which is still at the planning stage.

More than 50 per cent of those keen for a job at the MSG Sphere in Stratford are from Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

Jayne McGivern, MSG Entertainment’s president of development and construction, said: "We are delighted so many people have already expressed interest in future careers at MSG Sphere.

"The project will support thousands of jobs across all levels and skill-sets, and deliver significant benefits for the local and London economy."

The venue's backers calculate during each year of construction, MSG Sphere would support up to 4,300 jobs - 1,000 on site and 3,300 in the supply chain.

You may also want to watch:

Once open, MSG Sphere would support 3,200 jobs each year, according to the company.

But Stop the MSG campaigners object to the plans citing concerns over light pollution, noise and transport pressures. Newham Council is also against the development.

Planning applications for the scheme will be decided by London Legacy Development Corporation's planning committee although the date has not been set.