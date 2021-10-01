Year's supply of trainers up for grabs with JD Sports opening in Stratford
- Credit: Ken Mears
A year's supply of trainers is up for grabs as a new JD Sports shop opens in Stratford.
The retailer is due to open a store at Westfield Stratford City on Saturday, October 2.
On the first floor of the shopping centre, this will be JD Sports' second offering at Westfield, with an existing branch on the ground floor which opened in 2011.
JD Sports says there will be technology on offer to allow shoppers access to a website with style tips, product news, influencer content and, potentially, win a year's supply of Nike Dunks.
The first 250 customers who spend more than £100 on Saturday and Sunday for the first two weekends will receive Nando's vouchers and basketball caps.
A live DJ performance will run each Saturday and Sunday over five weekends.
A JD Sports spokesperson said: “We’re extremely pleased to open a new JD store at Westfield Stratford City.
"We’re looking forward to providing the best experience for customers."
The store's opening will generate 110 jobs for people in Stratford, according to the company.