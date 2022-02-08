Just Kid Inn will occupy the former Central Pub in East Ham - Credit: Melanie Bailey

A former East Ham pub is being converted into a nursery which is due to open later this year.

From April, Just Kid Inn will occupy The Central building on Barking Road.

The pub closed in 2017, with the first floor converted into flats shortly after.

It was one of several venues that struggled to survive after West Ham United left the Boleyn Ground in 2016 after 112 years.

Nursery co-owner Shannon Bhachu said she hopes the new addition will help meet the need for more childcare in the area.

She told the Recorder: "It's very exciting, and we love the tiles and old-fashioned look of the building.

"The response has been phenomenal since we put up a banner outside.

"We've already had so many people getting in touch, both staff and parents."

The nursery will have capacity for 100 children, said the co-owner, and will include classrooms on the ground floor and a soft play area in the basement.

Nursery-worker Shannon is partnering with a foster carer and school safe-guarding officer on the venture.

"We have a passion for working with children, and hope we can bring something great to the area," she added.