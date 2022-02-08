News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Business

Nursery to open in East Ham's former Central Pub

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:45 PM February 8, 2022
Just Kid Inn will occupy the former Central Pub in East Ham

Just Kid Inn will occupy the former Central Pub in East Ham - Credit: Melanie Bailey

A former East Ham pub is being converted into a nursery which is due to open later this year.

From April, Just Kid Inn will occupy The Central building on Barking Road.

The pub closed in 2017, with the first floor converted into flats shortly after.

It was one of several venues that struggled to survive after West Ham United left the Boleyn Ground in 2016 after 112 years.

Nursery co-owner Shannon Bhachu said she hopes the new addition will help meet the need for more childcare in the area.

She told the Recorder: "It's very exciting, and we love the tiles and old-fashioned look of the building.

"The response has been phenomenal since we put up a banner outside.

"We've already had so many people getting in touch, both staff and parents."

The nursery will have capacity for 100 children, said the co-owner, and will include classrooms on the ground floor and a soft play area in the basement.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I remember everything he’s done': Upton Park abuser jailed for 19 years
  2. 2 Revealed: How takeaway shop in East Ham went up in flames
  3. 3 Travel Bulletin: Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington
  1. 4 Leyton Orient boss Jackett asks for patience as poor run continues
  2. 5 School ward panels see youngsters raise concerns with police
  3. 6 Nursery to open in East Ham's former Central Pub
  4. 7 'Extremely dangerous' predator who raped and robbed women jailed
  5. 8 Hundreds of buildings lacking fire safety in east London
  6. 9 'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman
  7. 10 Jailed in January: East London offenders locked up last month

Nursery-worker Shannon is partnering with a foster carer and school safe-guarding officer on the venture.

"We have a passion for working with children, and hope we can bring something great to the area," she added.

London Live News
Education News
West Ham United
Newham News

Don't Miss

Fire crews were called to Stansfeld Road, Beckton, in Newham, where part of the roof of a disused building was alight.

London Live News

'Keep your windows closed' warns Brigade after derelict building blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Bollards have been placed in a street in Cowley near Oxford, to create a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Maryland and Forest Gate LTNs to be permanent despite opposition

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Bernadette Taylor graduated from Newham's University of East London with a fashion degree

London Live News

'Anything is possible': Stepney grandma graduates with fashion degree

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Tower Hamlets murder charges

London Live News

Bow Lock killing: Trial date set for trio charged

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon