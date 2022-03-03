News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East Ham kebab shop voted best London takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:52 AM March 3, 2022
Best Turkish Kebab East Ham took home first prize at the British Kebab Awards

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham took home first prize at the British Kebab Awards - Credit: Google Maps

A Newham kebab shop has been voted as the best takeaway in London.

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham on Barking Road took home first prize in the category at the British Kebab Awards 2022.

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham came top in the British Kebab Awards

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham came top in the British Kebab Awards - Credit: British Kebab Awards

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Park Plaza Westminster on Tuesday evening - March 1.

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.

"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."

Reporter Sally Patterson (r) with British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus and civil servant Conor MacGregor (l)

Reporter Sally Patterson (r) with British Kebab Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus and civil servant Conor MacGregor (l) - Credit: British Kebab Awards

The night saw speeches from a host of politicians, including education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, minister for small business Paul Scully and speaker of the commons Lindsay Hoyle.

The Best Value Restaurant award went to east London chain Efes, which has branches in Whitechapel and Stepney Green.

