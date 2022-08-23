News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Closing date nears for Newham Business Awards entrants

Michael Cox

Published: 11:41 AM August 23, 2022
This year's Newham Business Awards launched at the Good Hotel in Royal Docks

This year's Newham Business Awards launched at the Good Hotel in Royal Docks - Credit: Ilyas Ayub Photography

The closing date is nearing for entries to an awards initiative celebrating Newham businesses.

Newham Business Awards 2022 are taking place at Old Town Hall, Stratford on October 13.

There are 13 categories ranging from business person of the year to young entrepreneur of the year.

Lloyd Johnson, chairman of Newham Chamber of Commerce, said: “These awards are about showcasing the dynamism, the entrepreneurialism and the opportunity in this borough.

"Let’s celebrate and support the fantastic range of the businesses we have in east London.

"Whatever your sector or your size we want to hear your story."

Entries are free and require 200 words. Businesses need to either be based in Newham or have carried out significant business in the Newham area.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Businesses can enter at newhamchamber.com/awards2022.

