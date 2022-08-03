Clapton microbakery Charles Artisan Bread opens new site in Stratford
- Credit: Charles Artisan Bread
A popular Clapton microbakery has opened a second site in Stratford.
The new Charles Artisan Bread on Abercrombie Road in the Chobham Manor neighbourhood offers "simple, honest and no fuss freshly-baked goods", it says.
Located in front of Lee Valley VeloPark, the store offers a range of sourdough breads and handmade pastries, plus other east London products, with an on-site bakery set to open in autumn.
Charles Artisan Bread owner and head baker Daniel Burke said: “After the increasing success of our small microbakery in Clapton and the support of all our customers, we thought it was the perfect moment to take the next step and spread our delicious croissants and sourdough bread further east, in Stratford.
"We’re extremely excited and we can’t wait to meet all locals and visitors."
The bakery says it makes every loaf and pastry using natural ingredients and without additives.
A slow, 24-hour fermentation process means it produces a limited number of goods each day.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested and bailed as Custom House stabbing victim recovers
- 2 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
- 3 Two more child strip-search cases under investigation by police watchdog
- 4 Spectators and cyclists treated for injuries after Commonwealth Games crash
- 5 Man in critical condition after stabbing in Custom House
- 6 Boys locked up for murdering 14-year-old Fares Maatou
- 7 Clapton microbakery Charles Artisan Bread opens new site in Stratford
- 8 Home hero hails crowd as thousands flock to Formula E at the ExCeL
- 9 Great to make winning start says Leyton Orient's Moncur
- 10 Wanstead Flats: 25 firefighters deal with 1.5-hectares grass fire
The bakery also stocks products such as honey from Hackney Garden Honey, I am Nut Ok vegan cheese, sauces from Dalston Chillies and other delicatessen.
Charles Artisan Bread is open daily from 8am until 3pm on Abercrombie Road, E20 1FU.