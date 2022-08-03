The new Charles Artisan Bread bakery in Stratford - Credit: Charles Artisan Bread

A popular Clapton microbakery has opened a second site in Stratford.

The new Charles Artisan Bread on Abercrombie Road in the Chobham Manor neighbourhood offers "simple, honest and no fuss freshly-baked goods", it says.

Located in front of Lee Valley VeloPark, the store offers a range of sourdough breads and handmade pastries, plus other east London products, with an on-site bakery set to open in autumn.

Charles Artisan Bread owner and head baker Daniel Burke said: “After the increasing success of our small microbakery in Clapton and the support of all our customers, we thought it was the perfect moment to take the next step and spread our delicious croissants and sourdough bread further east, in Stratford.

"We’re extremely excited and we can’t wait to meet all locals and visitors."

Charles Artisan Bread is open daily from 8am to 3pm on Abercrombie Road - Credit: Charles Artisan Bread

The bakery says it makes every loaf and pastry using natural ingredients and without additives.

A slow, 24-hour fermentation process means it produces a limited number of goods each day.

Some of the pastries on offer - Credit: Charles Artisan Bread

The bakery also stocks products such as honey from Hackney Garden Honey, I am Nut Ok vegan cheese, sauces from Dalston Chillies and other delicatessen.

Charles Artisan Bread is open daily from 8am until 3pm on Abercrombie Road, E20 1FU.