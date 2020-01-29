All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Bus routes could change under Transport for London proposals to improve services in the south of Newham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under the plans, routes 101 and 262 would terminate at Beckton bus station instead of Gallions Reach Shopping Park and Beckton Sainsbury's, respectively.

Passengers wanting to continue their journey to the shopping park would be able to change onto the 366 at Beckton bus station at no extra cost, as long as it falls within the one hour Hopper fare threshold.

A spokesman said: "These three routes provide up to 22 buses per hour.

"However, demand for buses in this area has gone down significantly, probably due to changing shopping habits. Only four buses per hour are required to meet demand at the busiest time."

You may also want to watch:

TfL also plans to extend route 241 from Custom House to Royal Wharf via Connaught Bridge and North Woolwich Road, as well as increasing the frequency from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes during the evenings and on Sundays.

A new bus stand would be created on Royal Crest Avenue, part of the Royal Wharf development, if the proposal goes ahead.

The route's current section between Hermit Road, Canning Town and Custom House DLR station is already due to be removed once the Elizabeth line opens. It will be replaced by the 474.

Route 325 could also be extended from Prince Regent DLR station to Royal Albert Dock, with an increased frequency of every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday in the daytime and every 15 minutes during the evenings and on Sundays.

The frequency of the 376 would also be changed as part of this, with a bus every 12 minutes during the daytime on Monday to Saturday. No other amendments are proposed to the route.

To have your say on the plans, visit consultations.tfl.gov.uk by Sunday, March 8.