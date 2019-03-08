Video

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into lamppost on Barking Road

The bus crash happened in Barking Road. Picture: Luke Acton Luke Acton

A bus driver was taken to hospital after a collision with a lamppost in Canning Town this morning.

The route 5 bus crashed on Barking Road about 10am, with no serious injuries reported.

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 10.03am to reports of a road traffic collision on Barking Road.

"We sent two ambulance crews to the scene with the first of our medics arriving in four minutes.

"We treated two patients at the scene and took one to hospital."

A Transport for London spokeswoman confirmed the driver of the bus was taken to hospital for assessment and the incident was cleared at 10.14am.

She said there would be an investigation with the bus company into the crash, which did not impact on traffic.