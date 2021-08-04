Bus crashes into lamp post in Stratford
Published: 3:41 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM August 4, 2021
- Credit: Kris Barlow
A bus was left badly damaged after a crash in Stratford.
The route 238 bus to Barking was travelling down Great Eastern Road about 11am yesterday (August 3) when it crashed at the junction with High Street.
Photos appear to show the bus mounted the pavement before crashing into a lamp post, damaging the front of the vehicle.
Transport for London (TfL) said there were no reported injuries.
It is unclear whether any other vehicle was involved.
A TfL spokesperson said: “We are aware that a bus collision occurred in Stratford yesterday, where thankfully no-one was injured.
"We are working with Stagecoach, the operator, to establish what happened.”
