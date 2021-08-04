News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bus crashes into lamp post in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:41 PM August 4, 2021
The 238 bus to Barking crashed in Stratford.

A bus was left badly damaged after a crash in Stratford. 

The route 238 bus to Barking was travelling down Great Eastern Road about 11am yesterday (August 3) when it crashed at the junction with High Street.

Photos appear to show the bus mounted the pavement before crashing into a lamp post, damaging the front of the vehicle.

The front of the bus was badly damaged in the collision.

Transport for London (TfL) said there were no reported injuries.

It is unclear whether any other vehicle was involved.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are aware that a bus collision occurred in Stratford yesterday, where thankfully no-one was injured.

"We are working with Stagecoach, the operator, to establish what happened.”

