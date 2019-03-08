Supporters of Barking girl, three, with rare condition raise £2,500 for Beckton hospice

Family and friends of a three-year-old girl with a rare chromosomal condition have raised more than £2,500 for the hospice that cares for her.

Little Grace Hill requires 24 hour care and initially, her parents Metin and Jade had been looking after her on their own.

But she now spends part of her time at Richard House Children's Hospice, offering them some much-needed respite.

Metin, from Barking, explained: "Without Richard House, we wouldn't have been able to make half of the memories we have so far, Grace wouldn't be able to express certain feelings without the techniques she's learnt in music therapy, and most importantly we wouldn't be able to recharge our batteries for just a few hours."

And to say thankyou to the Beckton-based hospice, Metin and Jade - also parents to five-year-old Archie - and a team of supporters took on the Bubble Rush fun run.

The 28-strong group ran a combined 140km to raise more than £2,500 for the hospice.

Metin said: "Everyone came together and made it an incredible experience. The biggest highlight for us was when we all ran through the finishing line together as a team."