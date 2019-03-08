Search

Supporters of Barking girl, three, with rare condition raise £2,500 for Beckton hospice

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 October 2019

Friends and family of Grace Hill at the Bubble Rush event. Picture: Richard House

Friends and family of Grace Hill at the Bubble Rush event. Picture: Richard House

Richard House

Family and friends of a three-year-old girl with a rare chromosomal condition have raised more than £2,500 for the hospice that cares for her.

Little Grace Hill requires 24 hour care and initially, her parents Metin and Jade had been looking after her on their own.

But she now spends part of her time at Richard House Children's Hospice, offering them some much-needed respite.

Metin, from Barking, explained: "Without Richard House, we wouldn't have been able to make half of the memories we have so far, Grace wouldn't be able to express certain feelings without the techniques she's learnt in music therapy, and most importantly we wouldn't be able to recharge our batteries for just a few hours."

And to say thankyou to the Beckton-based hospice, Metin and Jade - also parents to five-year-old Archie - and a team of supporters took on the Bubble Rush fun run.

The 28-strong group ran a combined 140km to raise more than £2,500 for the hospice.

Metin said: "Everyone came together and made it an incredible experience. The biggest highlight for us was when we all ran through the finishing line together as a team."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Man accused of murdering wife and daughters at East Ham home went on the run for a decade, court hears

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Barts Health teams recognised for ‘inspirational’ cancer support

The Macmillan acute oncology service team at the Royal London Hospital has been nominated for an award recognising the significant improvements they have made to the service offered to people living with cancer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

