Officers donate Easter eggs to hospitals
- Credit: BTP
Children in hospitals received chocolate treats on Easter Sunday from British Transport Police (BTP) officers.
Officers stationed in Stratford, West Ham and Ilford donated Easter eggs which were delivered to Newham, Queen's and King George hospitals for NHS staff to hand out to children on the day.
The initiative was driven by PC Ryan Cord, who is part of the Ilford sector response.
PC Cord's sergeant, Emily Fennell, said: “It’s initiatives like these that really help show the community side of policing.
“I’d like to thank Ryan for being the brains behind it and all his colleagues for donating.
“Things like this show the job is not just about policing crime.
"It’s about being part of the community, working alongside members of the public and building strong connections with the people we protect.”
