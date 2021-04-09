News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Officers donate Easter eggs to hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:19 PM April 9, 2021   
British Transport Police officers deliver Easter eggs to NHS staff.

British Transport Police PCs Mesher, Piper-Harfield and Ryan Cord deliver Easter eggs to NHS staff. - Credit: BTP

Children in hospitals received chocolate treats on Easter Sunday from British Transport Police (BTP) officers.

Officers stationed in Stratford, West Ham and Ilford donated Easter eggs which were delivered to Newham, Queen's and King George hospitals for NHS staff to hand out to children on the day.

BTP officers hand over donated chocolate to staff at Queen's Hospital in Romford.

BTP officers Bower-Wilson, Puffett and Cord hand over donated chocolate to staff at Queen's Hospital in Romford. - Credit: BTP

The initiative was driven by PC Ryan Cord, who is part of the Ilford sector response.

PC Cord's sergeant, Emily Fennell, said: “It’s initiatives like these that really help show the community side of policing.

Easter eggs and other donated treats arranged a table

Donations from British Transport Police officers. - Credit: BTP

“I’d like to thank Ryan for being the brains behind it and all his colleagues for donating.

You may also want to watch:

“Things like this show the job is not just about policing crime.

"It’s about being part of the community, working alongside members of the public and building strong connections with the people we protect.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mural sparks criticism after 'crime and murders' describe North Woolwich
  2. 2 Jailed: Newham men who raped and robbed women in Hackney home
  3. 3 Plans for industrial hub, shipyard and homes on Albert Island approved
  1. 4 Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing
  2. 5 East Ham MP Stephen Timms faces criticism over Jesus House tweet
  3. 6 Woolwich Ferry workers to hold strike ballot amid 'victimisation' claims
  4. 7 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  5. 8 Top chefs turn culinary skills to feed needy families in east London
  6. 9 'Blow the whistle on Amazon pay and conditions,' protesters urge
  7. 10 Newham men who bought BMW M5 in £112,000 fraud sentenced
Easter
British Transport Police
Newham News
Romford News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the Kebab Alliance

Newham businesses long-listed for national kebab awards

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
crane protest

Campaign | Video

Canning Town crane protest triggered by race report and Covid-19 curbs

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Gallions Reach

Housing

Leaseholders urge government to cover £22m cost of cladding removal

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
STOCK-fire-engine-JPG

Roof of flat above Manor Park shop partially collapses

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus