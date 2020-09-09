Serving BTP officer dismissed without notice following incident in Stratford’s Westfield shopping centre

A serving British Transport Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a public misconduct hearing.

PC Mahbub Ahmed, based at Stratford station, learned of his dismissal yesterday (Tuesday September 8) after a hearing in York determined allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour.

On June 4 2018, PC Ahmed had an altercation with a man in Westfield shopping centre while on duty, striking him with his baton and using captor spray.

The independent panel found that his actions were disproportionate and unjustified, and as such amounted to gross misconduct.

Detective Superintendent Peter Fulton, Head of BTP’s professional standards department, said: “PC Ahmed’s actions were completely inappropriate, and he brought discredit on the service.

“Officers are expected to exercise self-restraint and use reasonable levels of force when it is appropriate to do so, however in this particular situation PC Ahmed’s reaction was unnecessary and inexcusable.”