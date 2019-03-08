Search

BT Sport to broadcast films created by Newham Sixth Form College youngsters

PUBLISHED: 12:20 06 November 2019

BT Sport staff and Newham Sixth Form College staff join the students at the premiere of their film to be aired later this month. Picture: BT Sport

Archant

A dozen sixth form students are "taking over" a group of paid TV sports channels.

Newham Sixth Form College students with BT Sport staff and their teacher at BT Sport's base ahead of the premiere of four short films they created. Picture: Jon KingNewham Sixth Form College students with BT Sport staff and their teacher at BT Sport's base ahead of the premiere of four short films they created. Picture: Jon King

The youngsters from Newham Sixth Form College in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, have created a magazine-style studio show which premiered in front of parents, teachers and staff at BT Sport's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park base on Monday, November 4.

The media studies students spent two months from September to October at the channels' studio, devising, filming and producing four short films to be broadcast on the firm's channels.

Jamie Hindhaugh, BT Sport's chief operating officer, said: "The project has been really powerful. The content created is excellent."

Student, Danny Strange, 17, from East Ham, said: "This has been a whole new experience. It's given us the vibe of what the workplace feels like."

Angelo Reyes, 18, from Barking, added: "We've learnt a lot from this. It was a great experience."

The "Takeover" project will be an annual experience offered to youngsters from boroughs surrounding Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Project lead, Dimple Patel, explained that when the 12 students started they didn't have much production experience, but after shadowing BT Sport staff, sourcing presenters and creating the films their confidence has grown.

She added: "The students are industry ready now."

On what the project means for the group's media careers, Yedidya des Graces Eyala, 17, from East Ham, said: "I've got to say, I feel like there is real promise."

Jamie explained the perception that getting a foot in the industry's door is hard was harder than the reality.

"There are a lot of entry level roles in our industry. We want to show the range of roles that go into making TV," he said.

The scheme forms part of BT Sport's commitment to being part of the communities that surround the channels' hub.

Since moving in, the company has invested in apprenticeship schemes, partnered with schools and created the Takeover project.

The premiere follows a protest in June when young people called on BT Sport to provide more paid work experience.

But Jamie said: "We've done so much on this already. We're guilty of doing too much."

The first broadcast of the students' work is on BT Sport 3 on November 12 at 8.45pm; BTS1 on November 13 at 7.30pm and BTS3 again on November 14 at 8.30pm.

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

‘Oasis of calm, purposeful learning’: Stratford nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Rebecca Cheetham Nursery & Children's Centre headteacher Rohan Allen. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Most Read

Manager Kendall departs Clapton for Basildon United

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

University security workers and cleaners to strike at UCL in bid to end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Members of Independent Workers trade union demanding equal employment rights with UCL in-house staff. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c

The programme teaching Newham’s young care leavers how to manage their money

The council's leaving care service manager Steve Chaplin discusses the impact of The Money House on the borough's young people. Picture: MyBnk
