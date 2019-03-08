BT Sport to broadcast films created by Newham Sixth Form College youngsters

BT Sport staff and Newham Sixth Form College staff join the students at the premiere of their film to be aired later this month. Picture: BT Sport Archant

A dozen sixth form students are "taking over" a group of paid TV sports channels.

Newham Sixth Form College students with BT Sport staff and their teacher at BT Sport's base ahead of the premiere of four short films they created. Picture: Jon King Newham Sixth Form College students with BT Sport staff and their teacher at BT Sport's base ahead of the premiere of four short films they created. Picture: Jon King

The youngsters from Newham Sixth Form College in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, have created a magazine-style studio show which premiered in front of parents, teachers and staff at BT Sport's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park base on Monday, November 4.

The media studies students spent two months from September to October at the channels' studio, devising, filming and producing four short films to be broadcast on the firm's channels.

Jamie Hindhaugh, BT Sport's chief operating officer, said: "The project has been really powerful. The content created is excellent."

Student, Danny Strange, 17, from East Ham, said: "This has been a whole new experience. It's given us the vibe of what the workplace feels like."

Angelo Reyes, 18, from Barking, added: "We've learnt a lot from this. It was a great experience."

The "Takeover" project will be an annual experience offered to youngsters from boroughs surrounding Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Project lead, Dimple Patel, explained that when the 12 students started they didn't have much production experience, but after shadowing BT Sport staff, sourcing presenters and creating the films their confidence has grown.

She added: "The students are industry ready now."

On what the project means for the group's media careers, Yedidya des Graces Eyala, 17, from East Ham, said: "I've got to say, I feel like there is real promise."

Jamie explained the perception that getting a foot in the industry's door is hard was harder than the reality.

"There are a lot of entry level roles in our industry. We want to show the range of roles that go into making TV," he said.

The scheme forms part of BT Sport's commitment to being part of the communities that surround the channels' hub.

Since moving in, the company has invested in apprenticeship schemes, partnered with schools and created the Takeover project.

The premiere follows a protest in June when young people called on BT Sport to provide more paid work experience.

But Jamie said: "We've done so much on this already. We're guilty of doing too much."

The first broadcast of the students' work is on BT Sport 3 on November 12 at 8.45pm; BTS1 on November 13 at 7.30pm and BTS3 again on November 14 at 8.30pm.