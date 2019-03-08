Search

Neighbours set up Manor Park campaign group following halt to rat run closure

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 05 August 2019

Manor Park Community Group held its first meeting on Monday, July 29. Picture: Asfar Ali

Archant

A campaign group has been set up after protesting neighbours led the council to halt a rat run closure trial.

The first meeting of the Manor Park Campaign Group saw about 50 people gather in Church Road Studios on Monday, July 29, many of whom had raised banners and placards in opposition to a bridge in Browning Road closing to some residents.

Organiser Asfar Ali said: "Residents are preparing to use their new-found enthusiasm for the betterment of the wider community."

Members of the Sri Murugan Temple, Darussalaam Community Centre, The Shade Centre and Manor Park Neighbourhood Watch were at the launch.

These included Albert Stockholm, Phil Cowan, Hira Islam, Mohammed Belal, Moin Uddin Khan, Jamil Hussain, Tahir Mirza, Afia Khanam, Azim Fatima and Chellian Murugesan.

Asfar, urging more neighbours to join, said: "This initial meeting was the first step in building a strong network which will fight for the rights of the community."

Among its aims, the group wants to address crime, youth services and drug-related issues.

For details of the next meeting email Afsarali@live.co.uk

