Award for Newham brothers who delivered food to vulnerable people during Ramadan

Ahmad and Mohammed Iqbal have been recognised with an award. Picture: JPF JPF

Two teenage brothers who delivered food to vulnerable and elderly people during Ramadan have received an award.

Ahmad Iqbal, 15, and 17-year-old Mohammed took dates - eaten daily by Muslims to break their fast - to neighbours who were unable to leave their home.

The Langdon Academy pupils made sure they maintained social distancing at all times and donated all the money they raised to charities in Newham.

Their efforts saw them selected as winners of the Jack Petchey Foundation’s community award, which recognises young people who are helping others during the pandemic.

Zarah Kanwal, the brothers’ nominator, said: “They were polite and organised, made lists of delivery addresses and which order they would be completed in. One would be in charge of directions to the delivery address whilst the other was in charge of dropping off the tins.”

Ahmad and Mohammed were awarded £50 from the Foundation and a letter from Sir Jack to congratulate them on going the extra mile to help others.