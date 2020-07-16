Search

Advanced search

Award for Newham brothers who delivered food to vulnerable people during Ramadan

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2020

Ahmad and Mohammed Iqbal have been recognised with an award. Picture: JPF

Ahmad and Mohammed Iqbal have been recognised with an award. Picture: JPF

JPF

Two teenage brothers who delivered food to vulnerable and elderly people during Ramadan have received an award.

Ahmad Iqbal, 15, and 17-year-old Mohammed took dates - eaten daily by Muslims to break their fast - to neighbours who were unable to leave their home.

You may also want to watch:

The Langdon Academy pupils made sure they maintained social distancing at all times and donated all the money they raised to charities in Newham.

Their efforts saw them selected as winners of the Jack Petchey Foundation’s community award, which recognises young people who are helping others during the pandemic.

Zarah Kanwal, the brothers’ nominator, said: “They were polite and organised, made lists of delivery addresses and which order they would be completed in. One would be in charge of directions to the delivery address whilst the other was in charge of dropping off the tins.”

Ahmad and Mohammed were awarded £50 from the Foundation and a letter from Sir Jack to congratulate them on going the extra mile to help others.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

West Ham boss David Moyes

London Lions draw Lithuanians in Champions League

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Financial tips for Essex clubs in free podcasts

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

West Ham Women snap up Czech star Svitkova

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)