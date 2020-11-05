Cycle hire scheme to expand across Newham

A cycle hire scheme is being expanded across Newham.

Two new Brompton bike hire sites are being set up near Manor Park and Forest Gate stations, while another opened by Maryland station last week.

Others already exist by Stratford and Royal Victoria Dock stations, and there are plans to install one close to Royal Albert station as well.

The folding bikes can be hired from any of the locations, with prices beginning at £3.50 for 24 hours.

Councillor James Asser, Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Sustainable Transport, said: “The Brompton bike hire scheme has been a great success since it first came to Newham.

“We know there is demand for both cycling and for cycle hire and we are actively encouraging residents to take more sustainable travel options for getting around the borough, so it is only right that we make more bikes available to help them do so.”