University of East London graduate makes final of British Education Awards

Allison Vitalis has been shortlisted in the British Education Awards in recognition of her work as a curriculum ambassador and with a charity helping victims of knife crime. Picture: UEL Archant

A University of East London graduate has been chosen as one of three finalists for a top prize.

Allison Vitalis has been shortlisted in the British Education Awards in the degree category in recognition of her work as a curriculum ambassador and with a charity helping victims of knife crime.

The 44-year-old said: "I am delighted to have been selected. It is a great honour and I am excited about attending the awards ceremony.

"This, on top of getting a first-class degree at the University of East London last year, is really fantastic, especially after all the tough times I have been through."

The single mum from Hackney achieved a first-class degree in clinical and community psychology in November while raising two children.

Her charity work includes being a volunteer project director of The Charlie Burns Foundation and The Shaquan Sammy-Plummer Foundation.

She was named student of the year at the 2019 National Education Opportunities Network awards.

The British Education Awards winners will be announced on January 30.