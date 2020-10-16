Search

Advanced search

Stratford house fire victim praised for not attempting to deal with blaze himself

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 October 2020

A bedroom at the front of a house on Evesham Road in Stratford.Picture: London Fire Brigade

A bedroom at the front of a house on Evesham Road in Stratford.Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A man escaped a blaze at his Stratford home after noticing smoke coming around a bedroom door.

Realising a fire had broken out, he immediately left the end-of-terrace house in Evesham Road and called 999.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the man did the right thing by not attempting to deal with the blaze himself.

A spokesperson said: “It is vitally important to leave it to the professionals.

You may also want to watch:

“The quicker you call us, the quicker we can send fire engines to an incident.

“As soon as you become aware of a fire in your property, get out, stay out and call 999.”

The brigade was called shortly after 7am on October 12 and had the fire under control about an hour later.

The front bedroom was destroyed by the fire and most of the first floor was damaged by heat and smoke.

Part of the loft space was also damaged.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

‘It’s crucial we do all we can’: Mayor of Newham welcomes Tier 2 ‘circuit breaker’

Infection rates are on the rise. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Jailed: Armed robber who targeted businesses in Forest Gate and Stratford

Ky Ellis of no fied address was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to armed robberies, theft and shoplifting offences. Picture: MPS

Stratford house fire victim praised for not attempting to deal with blaze himself

A bedroom at the front of a house on Evesham Road in Stratford.Picture: London Fire Brigade

New school for children with autism agreed for Beckton

Cabinet signed off terms for a lease of land in Leyes Road, Beckton, near Richard House Hospice. Picture: Google

West Ham loan star Daly reveals the differences between WSL and playing in America

Rachel Daly in action (Pic: Arfa Griffiths Photographers)