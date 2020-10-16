Stratford house fire victim praised for not attempting to deal with blaze himself

A man escaped a blaze at his Stratford home after noticing smoke coming around a bedroom door.

Realising a fire had broken out, he immediately left the end-of-terrace house in Evesham Road and called 999.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the man did the right thing by not attempting to deal with the blaze himself.

A spokesperson said: “It is vitally important to leave it to the professionals.

“The quicker you call us, the quicker we can send fire engines to an incident.

“As soon as you become aware of a fire in your property, get out, stay out and call 999.”

The brigade was called shortly after 7am on October 12 and had the fire under control about an hour later.

The front bedroom was destroyed by the fire and most of the first floor was damaged by heat and smoke.

Part of the loft space was also damaged.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.