Boy, 10, in 'critical condition' after being hit by a car in East Ham

A boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Barking Road, East Ham, not far from Ernald Avenue. Picture: Google Archant

A boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 10-year old suffered serious head injuries after being knocked down in Barking Road, East Ham, not far from Ernald Avenue on Thursday, February 13.

Police were called to reports of the collision at 7.55pm.

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesman said: "He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. His next-of-kin have been informed."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Detectives from the Met's serious collision investigation unit are investigating. They have appealed for any dashcam or mobile phone footage and for witnesses to come forward.

Contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 7088/13FEB.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org