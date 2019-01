‘High risk’ boy, 15, missing from Forest Gate

Hannan Bhatti was last seen on January 12 in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a “high risk” missing teenager.

High risk missing person - Hannan BHATTI, 15 year old male.

He was last seen on 12/01/2019 in ROMFORD ROAD E7 at 1725 hours. He is believed to still be local and may be in the company of a female.

Any information please call 101 quoting 19MIS001552 pic.twitter.com/GNlxgrupNd — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) January 17, 2019

Hannan Bhatti was last seen in Romford Road, Forest Gate at 5.25pm on Jaunary 12.

The Met, tweeting from its @MPSNewham account, said earlier today: “He is believed to still be local and may be in the company of a female”.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 19MIS001552.