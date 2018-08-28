Boy hit by bus in Plaistow
PUBLISHED: 16:19 10 January 2019
Archant
A boy has been hit by a bus in Plaistow.
Officers were called earlier this afternoon to the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road.
The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital for a check up.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ““We were called at 2:55pm to Prince Regent Lane at the junction of Barking Road to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene who arrived in under three minutes.
“We treated a child for head injuries and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
Prince Regent Lane is currently closed in both directions and travellers are being advised to use other routes.