Boy hit by bus in Plaistow

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google Archant

A boy has been hit by a bus in Plaistow.

Officers were called earlier this afternoon to the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road.

The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital for a check up.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ““We were called at 2:55pm to Prince Regent Lane at the junction of Barking Road to reports of a road traffic collision.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene who arrived in under three minutes.

“We treated a child for head injuries and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Prince Regent Lane is currently closed in both directions and travellers are being advised to use other routes.