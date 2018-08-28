Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Boy hit by bus in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 16:19 10 January 2019

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A boy has been hit by a bus in Plaistow.

Officers were called earlier this afternoon to the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road.

The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital for a check up.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ““We were called at 2:55pm to Prince Regent Lane at the junction of Barking Road to reports of a road traffic collision.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene who arrived in under three minutes.

“We treated a child for head injuries and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Prince Regent Lane is currently closed in both directions and travellers are being advised to use other routes.

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

The shelter at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre in Stratford. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Missing girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham has been found

Essex Police have thanked readers after Joanne Cooper was found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions continue their prolific form as they bag a home victory against Bristol

London Lions Justin Robinson races clear with the ball against Bristol Flyers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

O’s skipper happy to have another big game up next

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has a shot blocked against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Boy hit by bus in Plaistow

The incident took place on the junction of Prince Regent Lane and Barking Road. Picture: Google

University holding free information sessions for aspiring students

Renea Henry-Kemp. Picture: Birkbeck
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists