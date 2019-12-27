Record Boxing Day crowds as shoppers flock to Westfield Stratford City

Shoppers flocked to Westfield Stratford City on Boxing Day as record crowds turned out to snap up a bargain.

More than 363,000 people braved the crowds at the Westfield London and Stratford City shopping and leisure centres - beating last year's record with a 3.4 per cent increase in footfall.

Westfield London had its busiest day since it opened in 2008 with over 189,000 customers.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield chief marketing officer for Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing Myf Ryan said: "Boxing Day has once again proved to be one of the busiest days of the year.

"Local and international visitors have flocked to our centres to make the most of the festive season by combining the best in retail with leisure and entertainment."