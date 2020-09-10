Search

First homes at major mixed-use development in Stratford launched

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 10 September 2020

An exterior view of Botanical Mews at the Sugar House Island development in Stratford. Picture: Alex Maguire

An exterior view of Botanical Mews at the Sugar House Island development in Stratford. Picture: Alex Maguire

Alex Maguire Phtoography

The doors have opened to 140 new homes at a major canal-side development in Stratford.

Many of the homes at Botanical Mews offer balconies and views of the water. Picture: Alex MaguireMany of the homes at Botanical Mews offer balconies and views of the water. Picture: Alex Maguire

Botanical Mews, the first phase of residential properties available to rent at Vastint UK mixed-use project Sugar House Island, consists of 128 apartments and 12 mews houses.

Set next to Three Mills Wall River south of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Botanical Mews features a range of homes from studios to four-bedroom mews houses, with large balconies and terraces.

It offers canal and courtyard views as well as communal parks and semi-private gardens.

More than half of the homes - 73 - have three or more bedrooms.

Vastint UK managing director Andrew Cobden said, “Botanical Mews gives residents a new sense of space which isn’t often experienced when living in London.

“As we see more people wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of central London, looking for greenery, access to the outdoors, yet with shorter commutes, Botanical Mews offers the ideal balance.

“Sugar House Island is carefully curated to benefit households of different ages and sizes and to create an integrated and animated local neighbourhood.”

Bound by water, Sugar House Island will feature a mix of homes and workspaces with amenities including a primary school to be opened in September next year and operated by Ofsted outstanding-rated Big Education Trust, which runs School 21.

A total of 1,200 homes will be built as well as 624,000sq ft of office space, shops and amenities.

Vastint UK says it will be home to independent retailers, bars, coffee shops, dry cleaners, grocers and a gym, with plans for a local dance and music collective.

Studio and one to three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom mews houses are now available to rent from £1,500 a month.

