Published: 7:00 AM January 14, 2021

Boris Johnson has been told to avoid future trips to exercise at the Olympic Park, after his controversial cycling excursion last weekend.

Pressure has been mounting on Downing Street to own up to the facts surrounding the visit to Stratford last Sunday afternoon.

Government guidelines state people must “stay local” when exercising during lockdown, prompting Newham politicians to criticise the Prime Minister for his seven-mile journey.

Labour Councillor Joshua Garfield, who represents the Stratford and New Town ward including the Olympic Park, branded the trip “unnecessary”.

He said: “One in thirty Newham residents is currently infected with coronavirus and advice from the government is to stay home and stay local when exercising or shopping for essentials.

“Stratford would kindly request that Mr Johnson avoid unnecessary trips across the capital and use one of the Royal Parks on his doorstep.

“Most of us in Newham aren’t lucky enough to have a garden and depend on our green spaces for health and sanity.”

Mr Johnson would be welcome to return to the Olympic Park once it is declared safe to do so by his scientific advisers, Cllr Garfield added.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown is hopeful that the Covid vaccines will make this year better than last. - Credit: Lyn Brown

Meanwhile, West Ham MP Lyn Brown said the Prime Minister ought to be following his own guidelines.

The Labour MP said: “The British public rightly expect the Prime Minister to lead by example.

"With rates in London and our borough so high, and other parks so close to his front door, this trip was misjudged.

“Boris Johnson is asking everyone to stay local. He needs to follow his own advice.”

The bike ride made headlines after Evening Standard reporter Sophia Sleigh spotted Mr Johnson riding, surrounded by men in dark clothing, believed to be security guards.

“I thought you’re clearly not a family or one household out for your daily exercise and then it just clicked and I realised it was Boris Johnson," she said.

“A few other people in the park did a double take as he meandered past.”

No 10 has so far refused to comment on whether the Prime Minister cycled the 14-mile round-trip on his bike or if he was driven to the Olympic Park.